Apple is officially launching its new premium podcast subscription system. A modality that is already available worldwide.

An announcement that comes with a series of premieres and new exclusive content for those who opt for subscriptions from their favorite creators.

Apple Launches Premium Podcast Subscriptions Worldwide

A few months ago, Apple introduced Podcasts Subscriptions. The new premium mode to enjoy Apple podcasts. It’s not about paying a subscription to Apple for general access to podcasts, it’s about individual subscriptions to support your favorite creators.

A new service from Apple that is now available to everyone. So users can now subscribe through this modality to their creators’ podcasts directly from the Apple app. Part of the “premium experience” provided by these subscriptions is based on having exclusive and original content, as well as having early access to new programs and seasons. And of course, enjoy the podcasts without any type of advertising that interrupts the experience.

These subscriptions can be monthly or yearly, and can be shared with up to 6 family members through Family Sharing. Once the user opts for this mode for their favorite podcasts, they will see that the app will organize them taking into account those that belong to a subscription and those that are part of the free proposals.

They will also find different dynamics to discover new content that could be of interest to opt for these premium subscriptions. Along with the announcement of the deployment of podcast subscriptions worldwide, Apple also shared a series of new exclusive content that will be available to those who opt for this modality.

A range of podcasts, shows and seasons for all tastes. And yes, there is also content dedicated to children and families, within this premiere of new podcasts under premium subscription. Remember that Apple gives creators a series of options to monetize their podcasts by implementing different dynamics and prices, so the cost of subscriptions may vary between your favorite creators.