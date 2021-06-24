Apple is releasing a new updated version of firmware 1.0.276 that it released to AirTags three weeks ago. This update is likely to further enhance the anti-privacy abuse features that Apple announced earlier this month.

Apple announced AirTag firmware version 1.0.276 on June 3 with new anti-stalking features. The original version of the firmware had build number 1A276d, and the new version has build number 1A287b.

How to know the firmware version of your AirTag?

As I detailed last month, the AirTag firmware version verification process is a bit hidden. On your iPhone, you will have to open the Find My app, then choose the Items tab from the bottom navigation bar. Then, select your AirTag from the list of items and touch the name of your AirTag. Doing so should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag.

However, there is no way to see the build number of your AirTag firmware. This means that it cannot tell if your article crawlers are running the previous version 1.0.276 or the new update version released yesterday. There is also no way to force your update. Instead, make sure your AirTag is within range of your iPhone, and it should update automatically.

Apple is adjusting the length of time it takes for AirTags to play an audible alert after being separated from its owner. With this firmware update, an AirTag will now play a sound after it has been separated from its owner at a random time within an interval of eight hours and 24 hours. At launch, AirTags made a sound after being separated from their owner for more than three days.

Apple has also confirmed that it is working on an Android app that will detect AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories.