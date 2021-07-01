Apple launches a collection of straps for its smartwatch inspired by the flags of 22 countries

This year has been, as you all know, very special because two of the great events that should have been held in the summer of 2020 have ended up being held in this one that has practically just begun. Euro 2020 continues its course but in just a few days, the Tokyo Olympics will begin, something that surely has inspired Apple to launch these new accessories.

It’s about all an “International Collection” of sports loop straps for your Apple Watch that focuses its entire design on the colors of the national flags of 22 countries: United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands , New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain and Sweden.

Limited editions that won’t last forever

Apple has also wanted to rush into the body of its users and These models will not always be available as they warn that it is a limited edition which will be depleted when all manufactured units are liquidated. So if you want to wear the colors of your country on your wrist this summer, you are in time to get one that, by the way, hits the market with a price of 49 euros.

Straps and spheres inspired by France and Spain. Manzana

These straps they are made of braided nylon making it, according to Apple, “soft, light and breathable”. In addition, it offers an “adjustable adhesive closure” and is manufactured with a “double layer” technique that allows the surface that is in contact with the skin to acquire a padded texture, which provides support and comfort when worn. But obviously the strap is fine but, What about the spheres and those national colors? Well, when you connect the strap to the Apple Watch, you will automatically have access to an additional decorative element such as that wallpaper with the colors of the flag that you have chosen for your strap. In the case of the Spanish, the traditional red and yellow that you can carry everywhere this summer.

As we tell you, It is a collection inspired by that appointment of the Olympic Games And it has an expiration date so, if you want to take sides before the event starts, you are still on time. Even to celebrate the European Championship, if Spain beats the Swiss national team in their match. By the way, how will it have been?

