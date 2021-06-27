Apple glasses could have a removable camera

Google Glass was not very successful, and one of the reasons is because of the issue of privacy. Knowing that they have a camera, and that they may be recording without anyone else’s permission, is something that is not very well accepted, and ended up being kept in the drawer of “business solutions”.

Apple doesn’t want to have the same problem when it launches its augmented reality glasses, and Patently Apple has proven this with some Apple patents showing how the company is looking for various ways to make recording more obvious, so people are more aware that someone is recording.

On the one hand, they are thinking of creating a camera in the form of a module separate from the glasses, something visible. In this way, if we want to record with it, we will have to connect the camera module, and the rest of the world will notice. The advantage is obvious, if we see someone on the street with Apple’s AR glasses, without a camera module, we will know that there is no privacy problem.

Another advantage of this solution is that the glasses can be lighter, since without a recording module, no extra lenses or hardware will be necessary.

Another proposed method includes the use of integrated camera lights. This is more viable, since if they are AR glasses, sensors and cameras will be needed to identify the environment and add additional elements to it.

The emitted light pulses will be reflected off surfaces and captured by the camera, and if the camera cannot detect them, it will not record.

They are only two solutions in patents, they are not a guarantee that they will be transformed into products in the future, but they do help to make it clearer that Apple’s AR glasses are on the way.

