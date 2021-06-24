Apple explains why you should use the …

Apple has released a new research report explaining why it prohibits side loading of apps on iOS. Including some of the dangers of the distribution method.

Side loading is prohibited on iPhone and iPad. This is the download or installation of applications that originate outside of the App Store, through unsupervised mechanisms such as enterprise certificates. On Wednesday, Apple published a white paper titled “Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Applications.” Which details some of the problems with the practice.

For example, Apple notes that side-loading apps could bypass some of the built-in control mechanisms in iOS. Apple gives the example of a game app that can bypass the Ask to Buy parental control for in-game purchases.

The Cupertino tech giant also sets the example of malicious apps. As a copycat app that threatens to delete all photos of a user unless they pay a ransom.

Other examples include pirated apps that funnel money to scammers and apps that violate a user’s privacy.

“To protect iOS users from malicious applications and provide the best platform security in the world, we take a multi-pronged approach, with many layers of protection,” Apple writes.

The company also detailed why privacy and security protections differ between iOS and macOS.

“IOS poses unique security challenges because users continually and frequently download new applications to their devices. And because iOS devices must be safe enough for children to use them unsupervised, “explains Apple.

IPhones are targets of cyberattacks according to Apple

Additionally, Apple says that an iPhone is a much more attractive target for criminals because of how many devices there are in the wild. He added that he continues to make moves to bring macOS closer to the iPhone. Echoing Apple Senior Vice President Craig Federighi’s comments about the Mac not meeting Apple’s security standards.