Apple could be considering launching iPad with bigger screens

Manzana It looks like you are thinking of a makeover for your iPads. This comes from the first installment of the newsletter Bloomberg Power On where Mark Gurman explains that the Silicon Valley giant is considering future iPad designs with larger screens.

Will Apple launch iPad with bigger screens?

Currently the iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch diagonal screen. However, everything seems to indicate that there will be a makeover for these Apple devices according to Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter.

As reported by Mark Gurman, Apple is currently exploring future iPad designs with larger screens. However, Gurman explained that any further change in screen size will occur within a ‘couple of years’ and has not yet emerged from exploratory stages.

Everything seems to indicate that before introducing screens with larger sizes Apple first has to think about its design. Gurman speculates that larger screens may widen the gap between Apple’s range of tablets and its line of laptops.

There’s no question that as productivity on iPadOS increases, so does the demand for storage. On the other hand, not only a need is generated in terms of memory space, but also the ease that a larger screen gives us for multi-tasking.

Beyond the rumors and speculation, for now we know that the Cupertino company would be developing a new chassis for the iPad. On the other hand, this new chassis would bring a glass back for the Pro version and Apple would introduce wireless charging for the first time.

This new design would arrive for the iPad in 2022. However, all the data indicates that they will come in the existing screen sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches.