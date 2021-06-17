Apple Arcade prepares the return of three classic video games, and it’s bad news

Apple Arcade is the service that users of iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV have contracted in their hands to enjoy more than 100 games completely free of cost and that do not have micropayments, or advertising, or anything. An old-fashioned model where the user downloads any of them and can play it from start to finish as many times as they like. And the truth is that it has become the only place to consume video games permanently, far from the chaos that Apple has organized in its digital store where many titles that go on sale today will stop working in three, four or five years. Reason? Any major changes that the Americans have made in iOS will cause them to be incompatible. And you may wonder, what does this that they are telling us have to do with the arrival of three classics? Well, a lot. Apple clears its conscience It has to do everything because these three games that will soon come to Apple Arcade suffered those inclement iOS in their flesh and there came a time when their development studios did not pay to update them to maintain compatibility with the latest versions of the operating system. They are Angry Birds, Alto’s Odyssey and Doodle God, which are unfortunately no longer available in the App Store. It is not the first time that Apple has cleared its conscience by selling the arrival to its ecosystem of games that can no longer be enjoyed on current devices. A few weeks ago another classic like Cut the Rope landed, justifying such an event in a kind of remastered version. Something that could make us think that those from Cupertino care about users when it is a fair sample of the opposite, because it means accepting that habit of making us pay 2, 3, 4 or more euros for a game and that in record time We can never enjoy that purchase, because Apple cares little about compatibility between versions of iOS. In the case of Angry Birds (Reloaded), we will have the same game as always but with a little hand of paint, updated. One of the most iconic titles in the short history of video games on mobile phones and that served to make its developer, Rovio, rub shoulders with the greats of the industry, which allowed it to produce two 3D animation films that had very good reception. In the case of Alto’s Odyssey and Doodle God, they were also very successful releases for years … until a new version of iOS arrived and they had to disappear. At the moment there are no arrival dates but it looks like the thing is going to be imminent. We’ll be alert.