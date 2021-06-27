Apple and medical devices: updated list

Apple has just updated a list that, although irrelevant to a large part of its users, is of vital importance to others. I am speaking, of course, of medical devices that, due to the presence of devices with magnets, can have their functioning affected. Something that can have tremendously harmful effects and that, therefore, requires strict control. And it is enough to imagine the possible results of a smartphone or laptop interfering with the operation of a pacemaker or an implanted defibrillator in a person.

Aware of these risks, Apple has updated its entry regarding risks of magnetic interference, so that carriers of this type of device know which Apple products can, under certain circumstances, pose a problem. And I already warn you that the list is particularly extensive, as you will see below:

AirPods and charging cases

AirPods and charging case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple watch

Straps with magnets for Apple Watch

Magnetic Charging Accessories for Apple Watch

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

Smart Cover and Smart Folio for iPad

iPad, Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe Accessories

IPhone 12 Models

MagSafe Accessories

Mac and accessories

Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

Macbook pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

Beats Flex

BeatsX

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3

The entry ends with the indication that other Apple products may also contain magnets, but «that are unlikely to interfere with medical devices«.

Just a few weeks ago, the American Heart Association published a small study in which tested for potential interference from various devices with various implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, noting that 11 out of 11 out of 14 devices experienced interference when an iPhone 12 Pro Max was held close to the heart device (less than 1.5 cm), even when the medical device was still in the manufacturer’s sealed package.

The results of this study are in addition to another published earlier this year in the Heart Rhythm Journal, which indicated that iPhone 12 models can «potentially inhibit a patient’s life-saving therapy»Due to magnetic interference with implantable medical devices. Three doctors in Michigan tested this interaction by holding an Apple smartphone close to a patient’s implantable cardioverter defibrillator, who immediately entered a “suspended” state during the test.

This is a problem that has no simple solution, since as a general rule all electronic devices have an image and generate magnetic fields. A) Yes, it is key that technology companies act as Apple has done, publishing and updating lists of all electronic devices that can interfere with medical devices.