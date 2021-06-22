AOC AGON AG274QXM incorporates an IPS Mini LED panel at 170Hz and DisplayHDR 1000

Updating its family of gaming monitors, AOC presents the new AGON AG274QXM, which surprises us with the inclusion of an IPS Mini LED panel, a Display HDR 1000 certification, and some features that will undoubtedly attract the attention of the most enthusiastic public of video games.

Specifications AOC AGON AG274QXM

Screen 27 Inch Flat Mini LED IPS Panel Anti-Flicker Resolution QHD (2560 × 1440) with 21: 9 ratio Response time 1 ms Update frequency 170 Hz Brightness 1000 nits and DisplayHDR 1000 Contrast 1000: 1 Colour sRGB 100%, DCI-P3 98%, Adobe RGB 99% Audio Speaker 5W, 3.5mm Jack output Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB HUB, 1x USB-C Vision angle 178 / 178º

With a rear part marked by red details, it is surprising that on this occasion the presence of RGB lighting is relegated exclusively to a small “hologram” located on the front of the pedestal, which will imprint the family name “AGON” on our desk, keeping the theme of red.

Although as we anticipated, the great novelty of this monitor resides in its screen, with a 27-inch IPS Mini LED panel which maintains a WQHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, with a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz, a maximum brightness of up to 1,000 nits, a color gamut ranging from 100% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3 and Delta-E <2, up to the addition of a VESA Display HDR 1000 certification, and support for AMD FreeSync technology.

Finally, regarding its connectivity section, we will meet with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 socket, a USB 3.0 HUB and a USB-Type C with DisplayPort alternative mode and 65 W power supply. It stands out so, taking the important leap to this new panel technology, we do not have the presence of an HDMI 2.1, although this it might help to slightly adjust your final price.

Availability and price

At the moment the AOC AGON AG274QXM has only been announced within the Chinese market, although being the best gaming monitor presented by the brand, it would not be surprising if the company expands its international availability for the next few months. Similarly, at the moment no figure has been released on its possible launch price.