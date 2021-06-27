Anonymous hackers attack Elon Musk: what’s behind it?

Tesla boss Elon Musk has repeatedly influenced the Bitcoin price with his tweets in the recent past. In a YouTube video he is sharply criticized for this on behalf of the hacker collective Anonymous. But what is behind it?

In a YouTube video published on June 4, 2021, an anonymous spokesman threatened Tesla boss Elon Musk and accused him of abuse of power. “This is a message from Anonymous for Elon Musk,” says a person with a distorted voice and the Guy Fawkes mask typical of the movement.

What follows is a four-minute settlement with the entrepreneur – including a threat. The background to the criticism are some tweets from Musk, with which he has demonstrably influenced the prices of various crypto currencies. The accusation: Musk did this consciously and sometimes had numerous existences on his conscience.

Tweets from Elon Musk influence the crypto price

With his announcement to allow Bitcoin as an official means of payment at Tesla, Elon Musk gave the currency a real boom. But the friends only lasted a short time: just a few months later, the Tesla boss withdrew his promise.

Musk cited climate protection reasons and the high power consumption in the production of the means of payment – the so-called mining. But this approach caused astonishment in many places. After all, the poor CO2 balance of cryptocurrencies is a well-known problem, as was the criticism in the video.

But it wasn’t the first time that Musk’s tweets influenced stock and crypto prices. Whether consciously or unconsciously is an open question. However, some of his posts have been shown to have influenced the prices of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, the messenger signal and the marketplace Etsy.

Anonymous denounces abuse of power and working conditions

Lots of tweets from Elon Musk have rocked prices and drove many investors out of their investments. But the video goes even further: The anonymous spokesman not only accuses Musk of calculus and narcissism, but also criticizes the supposedly poor working conditions at Tesla.

The video looks like a scene from a science fiction film, but corresponds to the typical Anonymous style. The distorted voice, dramatic background music and the mask look threatening. In the end it says in the direction of Musk: “You may think you are the smartest person in the room, you have met your match.”

Is the Anonymous video real?

It is unclear whether the video actually comes from Anonymous or whether it is copycat. The title allows at least both interpretations: “Anonymous Message to Elon Musk”. In favor of the video, however, is that it was shared via the Twitter account @YourAnonCentral, which is officially attributed to Anonymous.

However, due to the decentralized structure of the movement, the authenticity cannot be definitively determined. What exactly the movement is about or what consequences the video will have is also unclear.