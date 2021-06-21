An open source collection of over 650 college computer science courses

Seth and Sam are responsible for the College Compendium, two college students who owe much of their computer science education to a collection of disjointed online resources they discovered after relentlessly searching forums, educational platforms, and course websites.

They say in the project presentation that for anyone other than an overcaffeinated college student, this never-ending search for high-quality computer science course curricula is not sustainable, which is why they decided to create an open source collection. of more than 650 university computer science courses.

The goal is to attract developers, hackers, data enthusiasts, creatives, beginning programmers, and anyone in between.

At collegecompendium.goldin.io we can:

– Search and filter courses by subject, university, year, type of study plan and educational level.

– Switch between grid and table views to adjust the way we view data.

– Contribute to the project directly through your site or on your GitHub.

They are open to comments on site navigation, course offerings and usability, so if you have any comments to make, you can go to their website and propose changes.

They are free computer classes from the best universities in the United States, but they are all in English, so if you do not have knowledge of the language, access this link and start learning it. On the other hand, it is important to note that the course is free in audit mode, they do not give a certificate or allow interaction with the teachers.