An online test to identify Alzheimer’s symptoms

The Ace Alzheimer Center Barcelona Foundation now offers a free online application that we can use to check for symptoms that may indicate Alzheimer’s, a test they call FACEmemory.

They comment on it in reab.es, a specialized medium on the matter, where they indicate that it is a free online test endorsed by specialists, as we can see in the video of the presentation of said test.

Available at facememory.fundacioace.com, it is a neuropsychological test that helps us identify a possible cognitive deterioration in early stages, something very important in this disease that, little by little, is being overcome in the world of medicine, although there is still a long way to go before we have a cheap solution available all over the world.

It is not just any test, it is 45 minutes of online test that must be done without distractions, at a time when we are completely relaxed. It’s a test backed by a study published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, and it can be done from any device and without the help of a nearby professional.

They use artificial intelligence to arrive at results and conclusions, to predict mild cognitive impairment in the future and thus be able to help people know if their memory loss is due to something normal with age or something more serious.

During the test we will have to remember names and professions, and as it progresses it will refer to information seen at the beginning, thus helping to determine if there is good mental health as far as memory is concerned.

Regarding privacy, they indicate that the responses are automatically recorded in a medical database, and the Ace Alzheimer Center neuropsychology team will be in charge of analyzing the results to give a personalized response to those people who have obtained results that may be worrying.