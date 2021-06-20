An iOS bug disables an iPhone’s ability to …

This iOS bug is a bit specific. I mean, how you will read next is difficult to do in real life, but it is true that it should not occur. A security expert has noticed how his iPhone was unable to reconnect to any Wifi network after having tried one, somewhat special. The worst thing is that it is not known what the error is due to.

When connecting to a Wifi network with an unusual name, the iPhone has decided that it does not connect to any more

The security researcher Carl Schou found out that after joining a Wifi network with the name “% P% s% s% s% s% n” This specific functionality of the iPhone (connecting to Wi-Fi networks) was “permanently disabled”. Changing the SSID of a hotspot did nothing to correct the problem. Neither does the reboot.

Other users who were able to replicate the issue have suggested that the error could be related to the initial use of the percent sign in the network name, leading to an input parsing issue where iOS misinterprets the letters that follow the “%” as a string format specifier.

After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “% p% s% s% s% s% n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it: ~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3 – Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

It is a logical explanation but of course only a few experts could prove such a theory and taking into account the difficulties in accessing the “interiors” of iOS, we will have to wait for Apple engineers to communicate what the error is (if they do) and what the solution is.

In the C and C style languages, the string format specifiers have special meaning and the language compiler parses them as a variable name or a command instead of standard text.