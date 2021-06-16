An artificial intelligence is capable of bringing photos to life

Less years ago than we think, artificial intelligence was still a long way off, a futuristic concept and that many related more to science fiction than to technology. This, in part, is explained because the image that was given for many years of it was that of a general-purpose artificial intelligence, that is, an AI capable of emulating a human being. Something for which, to this day, there is still a long way to go.

However, if we put HAL 9000 and its successors aside, and focus on specific purpose artificial intelligence developments, recent years have been an absolute revolution in this regard, gaining presence day by day in our lives. From the software used by the voice assistants of our devices to functions such as DLSS that allow us to enjoy the best image in games, through logistics systems and even cooking recipes, such as those proposed by the sadly disappeared Chef Watson .

The possibilities are staggering, and researchers are undoubtedly having a great time experimenting with the possibilities offered by different types of learning, and their application for the most diverse purposes. The latest example of this is found in the work carried out by a team of researchers from the University of Washington, which consists of an artificial intelligence capable of generating moving elements from a single photograph.

https://eulerian.cs.washington.edu/videos/carousel/21__.mp4

At this point, you may be thinking about developments like MyHeritage’s Deep Nostalgia, in which an artificial intelligence is able to take a person’s portrait and animate it. However, Deep Nostalgia combines user-uploaded images with pre-recorded videos with the movements that will be applied to the images.

However, the AI ​​developed by these researchers does not work that way. Instead, it was trained with videos of fluids in motion, mainly water, and through trial and error, by comparing its predictions with actual development, it was honing its ability to offer, today, a really amazing result in many images.

The project, whose full name is “Animation of images with Eulerian fields of motion”, has a web page from which it is possible to download the paper research, see some examples of how this artificial intelligence works and, soon, find the link to GitHub to download all project sources, except for the datasets used for training, since in principle these will no longer be necessary to use the software.