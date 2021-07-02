An Android tablet with a color e-ink display

Reinkstone R1 is a productivity tablet, with a color electronic ink screen, that tries to replicate the experience of working on paper, in a similar way to Kindle-type digital reading devices, but with more possibilities.

In this sense, users They will also be able to write, add notes, draw, as well as read reports and documents, as well as their comics and other favorite content., among other issues, since it is a device that is based on Android 11 as operating system (upgradeable), With everything it implies.



Its developers present it as follows:

Reinkstone R1 is the world’s thinnest book-size color e-paper Android tablet. With 140 PPI colors, it has the highest color display among all color e-paper devices.

It is currently available on Kickstarter, in a crowdfunding campaign which is about to close in 19 days, having far exceeded the funding goal and with some rewards already sold out.

All requested rewards will be shipped anywhere in the world (paying the corresponding additional fee beyond the chosen reward).

Other aspects to consider is that it has its own lighting technology that prevents fatigue hide, in addition to having an elegant and slim design that, despite this, houses a 4500 mAh battery that offers up to 300 hours of work per charge.

It also has a 1.8 GHz 4-core processor followed by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and various connectivity options to share notes with others.

Users also will have a stylus, with 4,096 levels of pressure and an integrated eraser, to write your notes, although you also have the possibility of recording your notes or other audio elements through the double microphone that the device also has integrated.

As we can see, it is a device designed for productivity but also for entertainment, being quite versatile and much better, as they show, than having a simple digital reading device.

Those interested, as always, will find more information, graphics and other elements on the campaign website itself, which will allow them to have a better idea of ​​the type of device that is still seeking funding through new sponsors.

It will be a matter of taking a look at it to determine the suitability to participate and have the corresponding unit.