An AMD patent confirms the hybrid CPU to compete with Intel and ARM

A patent application puts us on the trail of a new hybrid CPU from AMD which the chipmaker would be working on. The patent details the movement of tasks (threads) between different types of cores in a heterogeneous processor. In other words, it lays the foundation for a microarchitecture similar to ARM’s big.LITTLE design or Intel’s ‘Raptor Lake’.

AMD files a large number of patent applications each year, so there is no guarantee that they will all end up as actual products. That said, there are many reasons to think that an AMD hybrid CPU will be mandatory in the future considering the strategy that Intel has taken for the development of its new processing platforms and the entry of ARM into PCs with increasing force.

Both Intel and AMD both drink from the same source that we have used for years and by the millions on smartphones and tablets. You know the general idea perfectly: riding distinct processing core groups in the encapsulation of the chip, one destined to tasks that require high performance, while the other covers the needs of less power. Added to these are the GPU and memory controller to improve component integration and energy efficiency and lower production costs.

AMD Hybrid CPU

Although this patent application “Method of transition of tasks between heterogeneous processors” was made public a couple of days ago, AMD filed it in 2019. This patent may be the extension of a similar application that AMD also filed the same year on implementing Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) on a heterogeneous processor .

The patent explains that the process for relocate a task or tasks from the first group of processors to the second It will be based on performance metrics or other sensors. Obviously, the goal of a hybrid setup is as stated: to optimize performance per watt while improving overall performance at the same time.

To achieve this goal, tasks must move quickly and efficiently between large and small cores. AMD’s approach is to compare one or more metrics to a threshold on a checklist to determine whether or not to move the task from one processor to another. After the evaluation is complete, the first processor basically stops operations while the information is transferred to the second processor.

AMD mentions several examples of the type of metrics to use for the task relocation process. The chip maker mentions the task execution time, kernel utilization, memory usage, single kernel idle state, or duration of a run.

There is an ongoing rumor that AMD Ryzen 8000 APU (codename ‘Strix Point’) could come with a hybrid setup. The chips will (unofficially) include high-performance Zen 5 cores and low-power Zen ‘4D’ cores. This development would compete in 2023 with Intel’s ‘Raptor Lake’, successors to the Alder Lake that we will talk about below.

It is clear that this hybrid CPU from AMD (like the one from Intel) will not be successful without the proper software support and here is the Windows 11 that we have been talking about for the last month and that is rumored to be optimized to work with these types of architectures. Microsoft’s timelines with the new system are unknown.

AMD Hybrid CPU – VS Intel (and ARM)

ARM has been using this type of design for many years, which today we also see on PCs with Qualcomm’s developments for Windows on ARM, although the most promising are those created by Apple to make the transition from x86 to ARM in the entire line of Mac computers. .

Intel is also on the same strategy. “Lakefield” was a novel platform as it was the first from the chip giant that combined processing cores from different architectures, thanks to a new 3D packaging technology known as Foveros. These low-performance chips were created especially for the new generation of folding devices, especially Microsoft’s Surface Neo. The withdrawal of Windows 10X has left this platform in limbo, but it has surely served Intel for what will come next.

‘Alder Lake’ will be Intel’s twelfth generation of Core processors and the most exciting in many years, both for its goal of closing the transition to 10-nanometer technological manufacturing processes, and for its hybrid architecture which we are talking about, to which the latest technologies such as PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memories will be added.

Intel has high ambitions with this platform that will be divided into three main categories and five performance segments each aimed at a different product. One of the confirmed models for desktops (Alder Lake-S), the Core i9-12900K, will have a design of 16 cores (8 + 8) and capacity to handle 24 threads. Eight of those physical cores will be the high-performance Golden Cove with multiplier unlocked and another eight of the more efficient Gracemont for less demanding computing tasks.

It will be interesting to know how they work, add power or enable / disable each other as shown by the AMD hybrid CPU patent. We have many details to know, but the use of this type of design seems unstoppable once ARM wants to enter PCs en masse and the greats of the sector also want to become strong.