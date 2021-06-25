American Airlines does the same stupidity as Wall Street

American Airlines is showing exactly how companies can ruin a recovery. It is cutting flights, in part due to a lack of personnel. The public bailout granted to airlines was intended to prevent these things. But, as investment banks in previous crises have shown, large staff cuts can expose companies – and shareholders.

The airline announced that it will cut 1% of its flights in July, as a sharp increase in demand has put some hubs to the test. The firm blames a shortage of staff at suppliers and bad weather. But staffing before the expected rebound would surely have prevented it.

In March it raised $ 10 billion to repay public loans. Some of the money she received from taxpayers, which included grants, required her to keep her employees on the payroll. But it found alternatives, reducing its workforce by more than 20,000 people by autumn through voluntary redundancies and extended severance payments.

However, investors expect great things. The company is worth almost 50% more than before the pandemic. And because revenues have fallen so sharply, the value-sales multiple has increased fivefold. This means that taking advantage of the current rebound is crucial for shareholders. As business travel slowly picks up, tourists pepper airports. On Friday, the number of people passing through US checkpoints was 250% higher than the same day the previous year. It competes with other airlines, so every flight counts.

American’s problems are no different from those investment banks have faced after Wall Street’s boom-bust cycles. Some firms, like Merrill Lynch before joining Bank of America, were notorious for firing up too fast and then missing the market rebound. Poor takeoff planning is an understandable concern for American customers. Now also for shareholders.