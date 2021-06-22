AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000: 6 nm, RDNA 2, PCIe 4.0 and DDR5

AMD continues to work to develop its next-generation processing platforms. One of them is Ryzen Embedded V3000, whose specifications have been leaked with significant improvements in terms of specifications.

Ryzen Embedded V3000 will offer the maximum possible integration with the CPU, GPU, memory controller and other components contained in the same package. They will use a package FP7r2 BGA and will be manufactured in technological processes of production of 6 nanometers, another advance compared to the 7 nm of the last Ryzen.

These types of chips are especially suitable for equipment where integration, size and performance per watt matter, and for this reason they are ideal for use in mini-PCs, AIOs, home theater and in general for any desktop computer that does not need the graphic power of a dedicated one. AMD has also been offering this series, generally sold to OEMs for installation on new equipment, for the enterprise segment under the ‘PRO’ label.

Ryzen Embedded V3000: big news

The new Embedded will not simply be “Cezanne” chips in BGA packages, but will be based on a new 6nm silicon. They will use the ZEN 3+ microarchitecture with new V-Caché technology that we expect for upcoming Ryzen and will be marketed in at least three different models in configurations with 6 and 8 cores (twice as many threads) and TDP consumptions ranging from 15 to 54 watts.

The integrated GPU will be based on the graphics architecture RDNA2 and will include up to 12 compute units, a significant increase from the 4 CUs on the Embedded V2000s. The PCI Express link will also be updated from the 3.0 standard to 4.0, although it will keep the number of lanes at 20.

Another great novelty will come from the use of new standard of RAM, DDR5 in two channels and with frequencies of 4800 MHz. It will also debut the new version of the USB4 peripheral port and will support two 10G Ethernet connectors.

The leaked specs of these Ryzen Embedded V3000s seem to share much of what we already know about APUs based on the upcoming codename ‘Rembrandt’ architecture for laptops, raising the question whether they will both use the same silicon.

AMD’s roadmap includes chips for all types of computing equipment and AMD should announce the Ryzen Embedded V3000 by the end of the year for commercialization early next year. Few companies can offer this type of chip, with such a level of integration and performance in both CPU and GPU.