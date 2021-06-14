Amazon will open access to its cloud gaming service to subscribers on Prime Day

Amazon wants to give all U.S. Prime subscribers a chance to can join their new cloud-based gaming service, Luna, rival to Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud and Nvidia Geforce Now.

In this sense, During Prime Day, they will not need to request an invitation or register through a Fire TV device, where all you have to do is go to Luna’s website and start the seven-day trial period, after which you can continue with the subscription for only $ 5.99 per month.



An interesting opportunity for Amazon Luna and Prime subscribers

Once inside the Luna subscription, those who want to have access to more titles will also be able to join the Ubisoft Plus beta channel for an additional $ 14.99 per month, with which they will have a wide variety of options among which choose.

But in addition to being available on Fire TV devices, Luna subscribers will be able to use their service on many other devices.

Amazon recalls that it is also found for Windows PCs, Macs, iPhones, and iPads, as well as select Android mobile phones.

To further facilitate access to Luna, Amazon is reducing the price of the Luna controller by 30%, and by 40% the price of the pack that includes the controller and the Fire Stick 4K, whose sale is available from June 14 to 22.

Without a doubt, it is an interesting opportunity because after the Prime Days, everything will return to normal, so those who do not take advantage of the designated days, the only way to access the service is to have to re-register from a Fire TV device .

There is no doubt that Amazon Luna still has a lot to improve to try to compete with its rivals in both titles and technological capabilities, currently lagging behind the competition, although the opening to subscribers on Prime Day days is a good one. opportunity so that the user base can grow, allowing the platform the possible problems that may arise along the way.

There is no doubt that the segment that the transmission of games in the cloud has come to stay, where services have to improve their performance to equal or exceed rivals, there is some competition in this sector, where there are not so many options to choose from as in other technology sectors.