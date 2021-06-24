Amazon support can be expensive

Amazon has just done a shrewd business by commissioning 1,000 self-driving systems from Plus to retrofit conventional trucks. In return, it will receive warrants from the firm, which is set to go public with a valuation of $ 3.3 billion in a merger with a SPAC. Amazon could buy up to 20% Plus as long as additional units are ordered. Experience shows that the giant’s validation, while useful, could be expensive.

In 2017, it agreed to purchase fuel cells from Plug Power. He ended up receiving warrants for about a fifth of the company after buying $ 600 million worth of equipment and services. Jeff Bezos’ approval of batteries and Plug Power helped this one. Its shares have risen more than 20 times since before the deal. But the discounted share it traded for sales meant Plug Power’s 2020 revenue from Amazon was negative by 310 million. It is a very expensive vote of confidence.