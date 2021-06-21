Amazon Prime Day’s best deals for Irish shoppers but beware of new cost

Amazon Prime Day starts today with some fantastic deals on offer including tablets, TVs, phones and everything in between.

However, Irish shoppers will have to watch out for customs duty charges this year if they decide to buy from Amazon UK.

Thankfully, EU sites like Amazon.de and the French equivalent ship the vast majority of items to Ireland with no customs fees. However five-day free delivery is not an option from the EU sites.

Here are the best deals currently available on Amazon sites across Europe. All of the UK prices are before customs is put on top. So bear that in mind.

Amazon 4K Fire Stick – UK Price €31. 41 – EU Price €28.99 plus €7.87 delivery

Watch the best from Sky, Disney, DAZN, Netflix and Prime Video all in 4K.

Camping/Sports Equipment – Amazon UK price €5.56 – €637,37

Everything from tents, sleeping bags, lights, rucksacks and paddleboards

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – Amazon.de price €132.05 (42% off)

Amazon Echo Buds –Amazon UK price €58.64 – EU price €59.84 (64% off)

A must-have for music lovers, the echo buds have seen their rrp slashed by over €80 on both Amazon UK and Amazon DE.

Samsung Mobile Phones

If you’re on the hunt for a new mobile, there are a plethora of Samsung devices included in the sale. The A51 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are the highlights.

The A51 costs €217 on Amazon.de while the S20 FE costs €499, down from €749. Bear in mind that if you order these from the EU, you will get an EU two-pronged plug.

The full Samsung offering can be found here.

Kitchen Appliances

If you’re looking to up your kitchen game then Amazon has the perfect things for you.

Everything from frying pans to blenders, to air fryers and even a teppanyaki grill, is included in Prime Day. Click here to see what’s available on Amazon UK.

Garden/DIY

Does your garden or home need a bit of TLC? Everything from hedge trimmers and cutters, to sanders, are included in the Bosch DIY prime day sale.

Click here for all the DIY/garden deals.

Amazon Basics

Amazon basics is always a must-see if you need some of the everyday essentials on the cheap. Whether it’s batteries and electronics or home accessories, furniture, office bits and bobs, you’ll find most things in Amazon basics. Click here for the fill swathe of items.

The items listed are just the tip of the iceberg. Head on over to Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.de for the full offering.

Amazon.de and Amazon.co.uk are currently giving away a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you’ll need in order to take advantage of the prime day sale.

If you’ve used your free trial preciously, you’ll have to pay €7.99.