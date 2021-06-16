Amazon is blocking Google’s FLoC technology on some of its websites

There are many enemies that are coming to FLoC, Google’s alternative to third-party cookies on the web. Two months ago we commented that the alternative and privacy-oriented search engine, DuckDuckGo, launched an updated version of its extension for Chrome with the possibility of neutralizing FLoC activity.

To companies and organizations that have been positioned against in all this time, now we must add Amazon, as it is also positioning itself against FLoC in the form of silent blocking on its websites and properties, as the DigiDay publication has learned with the help of experts, observing the gradual incorporation of code in recent weeks in the different properties of the company.



The aforementioned publication goes on to point out that:

As Google’s system collects data about people’s web travel to report how it categorizes them, not only could Amazon’s hidden move be a significant blow to Google’s mission of guiding the future of digital ad tracking after cookies die, but could give Amazon further its own efforts to sell advertising on the remainder of the open web.

In this regard, they found that Amazon.com added the FLoC lock code during the past week, and said code is also starting to show up on other properties like WholeFoods.com and Woot.com, although at the moment it is following its implementation, so it has not been observed by all the researchers who participated in the report.

Here the question is that the main loser will be Google, taking into account that Amazon is one of the main Internet technology companies, where, in addition, it will also be able to gain muscle in the advertising space to the detriment of Google itself.

This is the last case of the moment of positioning against Google’s initiative to end cookies on the Internet for an alternative that they see as harmful because it tracks user activity, and we already know that privacy concerns on the web is one of the aspects that is growing the most, and that some alternative companies want to capitalize for those who want to stop depending on big technology.

At this point, it will be a matter of observing who will be the next to position themselves against it, and if if it continues like this, Google could make a decision about it in the future.