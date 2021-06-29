Amazon could also join the folding device trend: with a new Kindle?

Despite the success of tablets and their popularity as all-in-one devices to do just about anything, uA legion of users have remained faithful to that eReader concept of electronic books and, more specifically, to Amazon’s Kindle models, which are the true top of the range on the market thanks to their quality and huge quantity of publications that we have available in the online store owned by Jeff Bezos.

And of course, with what happened in the last two years, where we have seen the arrival of the first smartphones with folding screensIt was clear that someone from Amazon headquarters would wonder if they don’t have to follow that trail as well. And that is what Bloomberg has come to discover us, in an information in which they confirm that North Americans are studying how to bring this folding concept to one of their Kindle.

A much ‘more real’ reading

Over the years we have gotten used to reading books on a single page and turning it over when we have finished it. It is not the most natural, but it is not annoying when enjoying a novel or whatever. Now, a screen layout like that of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 would allow us to have an appearance much closer to that of paper books.

Could Amazon emulate the ‘form factor’ of the Galaxy Z Fold? Samsung

Of course, we would still not physically turn the pages, but at least we would have that comfort of holding the book in our hands, taking it from the central part, just with three fingers, and obtaining a much more comforting sensation. Now, at Amazon they do not seem to be too convinced and, right now, from the information they reveal that there are serious objections when facing such a project.

In any case, and despite the obvious improvements that a Kindle with a folding screen could bring, immediately there are more problems than advantages. Without a doubt, and in case Amazon managed to develop such a device, we are faced with a prohibitive price for a gadget focused on reading, and surely potential users do not want to spend so much. The Oasis model, for example, the most complete that those of Jeff Bezos have, in its cheapest version touches 250 euros, which already represents an outlay well above the market average. This certainly won’t be the first time we’ve heard of folding screen eBook readers but, surely, if they come true, they will still take a long, long time. Maybe four or five years?

