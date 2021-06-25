Amazon acquires the secure messaging platform Wickr

It is likely that we have encountered Wickr in more than one list of alternatives to WhatsApp, characterized by its high level of security in its end-to-end encryption, being one of the most used options, together with Signal and other secure messaging platforms, by journalists, activists and other groups who want to have a absolute protection of your communications, in addition to being present for companies and government and military organizations.

Wickr offers a free basic service to private users while it has a series of professional services aimed at companies and organizations of all kinds. Today Wickr is in the news because it has just been acquired by Amazon Web Services for an undisclosed amount of money.



AWS describes Wickr as follows:

With Wickr, customers and partners benefit from advanced security features not available with traditional communication services– Messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, and collaboration. This gives security-conscious companies and government agencies the ability to implement important security and governance controls to help them meet their compliance requirements.

Regarding Wickr as part of the AWS services, it is stated that:

With the shift to hybrid work environments, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and government agencies have a growing desire to protect their communications in many remote locations. Wickr’s secure communications solutions help businesses and government organizations adapt to this change in their workforce and are a welcome addition to the growing suite of collaboration and productivity services that AWS offers its customers and partners.

Hereinafter, Wickr will be offered with immediate effect from AWS, although at the moment, there will be no changes for current customers, although we do not know how the news will sit with the current users of the service, who for years have defended this platform as a place where they can have their communications safely compared to conventional messaging platforms.

The truth is that despite being on many lists of alternatives, Wickr has not been a popular choice compared to other consumer-facing messaging options, being more oriented to companies and organizations that were looking for an option with a sufficiently robust protection for their communication needs.

At the moment we do not know if there will be significant progress now that it is under the umbrella of an important company, which allows it to have access to more resources to continue improving its benefits. Will we ever see integration with Alexa? It would not be unreasonable.

Image Credit: Wickr.com