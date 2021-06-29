Alexa, from Amazon, can already help in the habit of reading in minors

Reading Sidekick is the new from Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which will help the little ones in the field of reading, and which has just been presented today together with the children’s voice profiles, allowing parents that from today they can configure up to a maximum of four profiles for your children.

Reading sidekick may be used by Amazon users who are subscribers of Amazon Kids Plus, having a cost of $ 2.99 per month to provide access to content suitable for the little ones, including books, television programs, applications and games, among others, being necessary that in addition have an Echo device, such as an Echo Kids, or a Fire tablet.

Alexa, the new reading partner

Compatible with a range of subscription-based children’s book titles for ages 6-9, whether in print or digital, Alexa will attend to the request of the minor person, which he will recognize by his voice, and will help him in reading when it detects that the minor person is beginning to have difficulties along the way, in addition to encouraging him to continue when he is developing correctly with the reading.

With respect to the new child profiles, parents will be able to establish all the limitations that they find necessary through the various parental controls that will be made available to you.

Regarding privacy, they will have the possibility of manually deleting the voice recordings of their children’s request history, either one by one or all at the same time, being able to even set a time interval for their deletion, or that simply do not record recordings of the voices of their minors, for which in this regard they will not be able to access the request history either.

It is a characteristic that comes at a time when minors can have more free time, which they can take advantage of to start the habit of reading, where in addition to helping them to continue reading books, it will help them also to understand what they are reading so that they can take the skill of reading as something everyday in their respective lives.

As indicated on the official website:

Reading Sidekick is an innovative Alexa feature that can help children become independent and confident readers by taking turns reading with Alexa. Reading Sidekick is designed to complement the time children spend reading with adults. So even if you’re busy making dinner or working, Alexa is available to read with your child.

As we say, it will be from this Friday when it begins to be available