Aldi summer offers include massive outdoor pools and even a water park

Everyone wants to live their best life this summer and now you can too with Aldi selling amazing garden pools.

July will hopefully be a scorcher and now Aldi is cashing in on that with pools “for every budget”.

All these summer items will go on sale on July 4 but you’ll want to be quick to secure yours.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Blow-up water park

Yes, you read that correctly. It sets up in just a few minutes, is shark-themed, and even comes with a water cannon and shallow pool.

The pool covers four metres so you’d want to have a decent-sized garden to put it in.







(Image: Aldi)



Suitable for kids aged 3-10, it’ll cost you €289.99.

Adult and Family pool

Kids aren’t the only ones who deserve to have a bit of fun this summer. Aldi is selling two pop up pools in the sale.

First up is this monster pool measuring 14ft that comes with a maintenance kit, ladder, repair patch and a filter.

It’ll set you back €219.99.







(Image: Aldi)



A smaller 12ft metal and PVC pool with a T-connector is also available if you’re looking for something a bit smaller.

Costing €119.99, it includes a pump, pool cover, floating chlorine dispenser and a repair patch.







(Image: Aldi)



Paddling Pools

A number of smaller paddling pools will also be on sale.

A 3D family pool, which includes a repair patch and two sets of goggles will cost €29.99.









A jumbo paddling pool includes a blow-up pillow on one end and a cup holder for ultimate summer relaxation. This pool costs just €17.99.

For small kids, a Disney 3-ring pool costs just €8.99

Water slide

If you’re not really into laying around in a pool, you could always stump up a mere €14.99 for a double water slide. With water jets down the middle of the slide and a garden hose connector, you’ll have hours of fun this summer.







(Image: Aldi)

