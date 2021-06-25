Alcatel 1L Pro: the big brother makes the leap to eight cores and arrives with Android 11 Go

If there is something that characterizes Alcatel terminals, it is its affordable price, which is always accompanied, yes, by quite basic benefits. Proof of this is the new Alcatel 1 2021, which has a price of 59 euros and a modest technical sheet. And we have another sample in the recently announced Alcatel 1L Pro.

This model is the older brother of the Alcatel 1L that we met at the beginning of the year and that boasted a 6.1-inch HD + display, a 3,000 mAh battery and a rear camera with two sensors. The new Alcatel 1L Pro shares all these features, but mounts a more powerful processor.

Alcatel 1L Pro datasheet

Alcatel 1L Pro Screen 6.1 inch LCD

Ratio 19.5: 9

HD + resolution Processor Octa core Versions 2GB / 32GB

MicroSD up to 128 GB Rear cameras Main: 13 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 5 megapixels Drums 3,000 mAh

5W load System Android 11 Go Edition Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

Headphone jack

MicroUSB Dimensions and weight Determined Others Rear fingerprint reader, Assistant button Price About 107 euros to change

A jump from four to eight cores

Like its little brother, the new Alcatel 1L Pro has a 6.1-inch screen with HD + resolution and a notch where the 5 megapixel front camera. At the rear, we have a dual camera with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor.

We are talking about a terminal with Android 11 Go Edition, which mounts an eight-core processor (without specifying model), 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage expandable through a MicroSD card up to 128 GB.

In addition, the new Alcatel 1L Pro has a 3,000 mAh battery, rear fingerprint reader, facial recognition and a physical button to activate the Google Assistant.

Prices and versions of the Alcatel 1L Pro

TCL has confirmed that the Alcatel 1L Pro will be available in Power Gray (gray) or Twilight Blue (blue) from September. At first, it will be marketed at a price of $ 127 (about 107 euros at the current exchange rate) in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa; we do not know if it will eventually reach other markets.

More information | Alcatel