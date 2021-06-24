Alcatel 1 2021: a modest Android Go, very compact and with a very aggressive price

Alcatel returns to bet on Android Go for its most basic lines and here it brings us a reissue of its original Alcatel 1, a new Alcatel 1 which arrives in 2021 with renewed entrails but continues to bet on an aggressive sale price of 59 euros in Europe. A price that can lead to more than a compulsive sale on the side of the eastern firm.

The phone offers a modest equipment starting from 1GB of RAM and a MediaTek processor, and places in our hand a compact model that can be ideal as a second phone or for those users who do not want more than to be connected and have some intelligent functions at hand. Let’s see what else he has for us.

Alcatel 1 2021 datasheet

Alcatel 1 2021 Screen 5 inch LCD

Ratio 18: 9

960 x 480 pixels Processor MediaTek MT6739 Versions 1GB / 16GB

Micro SD Rear cameras Main: 5 megapixels Frontal camera Main: 2 megapixels Drums 2,000 mAh

5W load System Android 11 Go Edition Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

Headphone jack

MicroUSB Dimensions and weight 137.6 x 65.7 x 9.9 mm

134 grams Others Black and blue colors Price 59 euros

A basic model at a very low price

The new Alcatel 1 bets on a screen 5-inch diagonal LCD with 18: 9 ratio with a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. Under it we find a 2,000 mAh battery with a standard 5W fast charge and whose charger is included in the box. For the processor, Alcatel opts for a MediaTek MT6739 as in its original model although its GB of RAM is now accompanied by 16GB of internal space, in addition to a microSD.

The camera rig consists of two simple sensors, one on each side of the phone. On the front we find 2 megapixels for selfies while on the back we have a 5 megapixel sensor accompanied by an LED flash. In the software we have the Android 11 Go Edition camera with its different photographic modes.

This Alcatel 1 arrives with 4G connectivity in addition to having WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, headphone port and a microUSB port for charging and file transfer. The phone has dimensions of 137.6 x 65.7 x 9.9 millimeters and a weight of 137 grams, resulting in a really compact model.

Versions and prices

The new Alcatel 1 from the eastern firm lands on the European market at a price of 59 euros for its single version with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal space. We can get it both in black and blue and its sale date in Spain has not yet been specified. We’ll be alert.

Alcatel 1 with 1GB / 16GB: 59 euros.

