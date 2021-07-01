AirPods Pro 2 will debut in 2022 according to Kuo

Apple is expected to launch a successor to its popular AirPods Pro headphones sometime in 2022, which will be called AirPods Pro 2. According to famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

AirPods Pro 2 to debut in 2022 according to analyst Kuo

In a note to investors released Wednesday, Kuo predicts a 2022 launch for a device called “AirPods Pro 2”. All of this is still in line with the recent rumors surrounding Apple’s headphones.

“Even without the groundbreaking AirPods Pro 2 experience in 2022, Apple’s total shipment of TWS devices will return to more than 100 million by 2022,” Kuo writes.

The analyst is revising its AirPods shipping forecast to 70 million to 75 million units. All due to lower-than-expected demand for the product seen in the second quarter of 2021. Apple continues to dominate the wireless headphone space, but competitors are reducing that lead.

Looking ahead, Kuo believes that the AirPods platform has a competitive advantage in its ability to grow through ecosystem enhancements; like Siri or through new “innovative AirPods experiences” like health monitoring. Apple is rumored to be integrating more advanced motion sensors into its top-of-the-line audio wearable; and the company could one day go further with biometric technology.

Kuo goes on to say that Apple’s dual-branding strategy will become increasingly important as it seeks to capture the attention of Android users.

“AirPods are priced higher, are aimed at Apple device users, and aim to provide innovation and green experience to increase added value,” says Kuo. “The beats are lower priced, they target Apple and non-Apple device users, and they increase shipments or market share.”

The latest Beats device, the recently released Beats Studio Buds, uses a 22nm MediaTek chip instead of Apple’s own H1 silicon. This provides some benefits, including shorter development times, lower costs, and differentiation from AirPods, Kuo argues.