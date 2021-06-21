After 184 days out, Cyberpunk 2077 returned to PlayStation Store

Since the project was announced, Cyberpunk 2077 promised to be one of the great games of recent times. The expectations were very high, as well as the disappointment generated by his first launch, loaded with bugs.

After being retired from the PlayStation store for these errors in December last year, which in addition to the graphics also compromised the playability of this title, a new patch allowed him to return to this platform.

A new opportunity for Cyberpunk 2077

After six months out of the Sony flagship console store, the game it brought to the fore gamer globally to CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 returned updated to be able to be acquired through this platform.

The multiple errors that were detected after the launch of its edition for PlayStation became viral at the time, mainly showing graphic details, such as the erroneous or late display of some textures and even, flaws that compromised the gameplay, such as the possibility of passing through objects. . According to the reports known to date, this situation was concentrated in this particular console, without presenting itself in the same way in the PC edition.

After this crisis broke out, the first buyers of Cyberpunk 2077 were able to opt for a refund, while its developers announced that they would work on correcting these errors.

The time for this “new beginning” for the game came today, Monday, June 21, the date announced by CD Projekt Red for the relaunch of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store.

According to what was announced by its creators previously, the updates would focus on the correction of critical errors for next-generation consoles, being later succeeded by other minor corrections.

Apparently, the most recent corrections point to the first segment mentioned, as Sony has already anticipated that it is recommended that it be played on consoles such as PlayStation 4 Pro or PlayStation 5, which are hardware capable of providing higher performance compared to the standard PlayStation 4 that although you can run this title anyway, you will still experience some bugs.

We are facing a modern and ambitious title, which despite the problems it had at the beginning, by its nature demands powerful hardware to provide an acceptable gaming experience.

With this comes a new opportunity for CD Projekt Red’s flagship project with PlayStation. As well as on PC and Xbox some substantial improvements have been evidenced with the updates released, now it will be possible to check on the Sony console if the improvement there also begins to move in a better way.