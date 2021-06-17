The popular photography social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg surprised us with the launch of Reels, a new feature of Instagram that aimed to become a real alternative to TikTok. And the truth is that it has been very successful among users of the well-known application.

All thanks to the constant updates that the popular photography social network receives to offer a more attractive appearance. At the end of November last year, Instagram received a big facelift so that Reels out more visible within the application interface. Although the next update of the app is not going to make you so funny.

Mainly because advertising comes to Instagram Reels. It should be noted that this TikTok clone It has been showing ads in Australia, Brazil, Germany and India since last April before launching this option globally. And it seems that Facebook believes that the time has come.

Advertising reaches Instagram Reels

It was an open secret that sooner rather than later the publicity would come to this alternative to TikTok. It is true that it does not affect the user experience at all when browsing the Instagram application, but better to know how advertising works on Reels.

enlarge photo Advertising on Instagram Reels Instagram

When an ad appears, you will see that under the video there is a small label that indicates “sponsored”Below the advertiser’s account name. Of course, you can stay very calm, since you will not notice any other changes that from time to time you will skip advertising. In this way, Instagram Reels maintains the same design and functionality, being able to see a reel of up to 30 seconds in length, although some will be advertising for large advertisers.

This move by Facebook was to be expected. The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the announcements would be coming to its Oculus Quest virtual reality platform. And is that this business model is extremely lucrative for the company, so it was a matter of time before the ads made an appearance on the Instagram Reels.

In addition, it should be remembered that Instagram Reels are having remarkable success, but are still far behind their great rival TikTok. So the company will have wanted to start monetizing this section of its social network as soon as possible to start seeing benefits and stop thinking about the Chinese application.

Finally, keep in mind that this update to start showing advertising will be carried out in a phased manner. In this way, over the next few weeks it is very likely that all users of this social network will have advertising on Instagram Reels.

