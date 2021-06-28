Adobe will remove several apps from iOS and Android

Adobe is growing a lot, introducing truly revolutionary software and targeting different sectors to become more and more relevant in the world of content creation.

The fact is that as new tools appear, there are some old ones that are losing their meaning, and that implies their elimination from the different markets.

Recently the company removed Photoshop Fix and Photoshop Mix from the App Store, and now the company announces that will remove Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw iOS and Android next month, so they will no longer be available for new installations.

In the support section Adobe says that the reason is that most of the functions have been incorporated into their Fresco application.

Everything you love about Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw has been combined in Adobe Fresco, offering even more possibilities. Using Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw, Adobe encourages you to enjoy the powerful and comprehensive drawing and painting tools in Adobe Fresco.

They want to reduce the number of existing apps on their mobile platforms, that there are few, but very complete ones, although logically those existing ones will consume more resources by offering more functions.

The application will be removed from the App Store and Play Store on July 19, but users can continue to use it, what they will not be able to do is install it from scratch, so if you use them, do not delete them because you will not be able to put it on your mobile again. It will be officially discontinued as of January 10, 2022, but will likely continue to work after that date.

Adobe Fresco, meanwhile, is free, with premium options available for $ 9.99.