Activists gather in Dublin to combat dangerous development of racism and hatred on social media

Activists gathered in Smithfield today to combat the dangerous development of racism and hatred on social media.

They came together to celebrate diversity and take a stand against “the toxic rhetoric of the Far Right.”

Le Chéile – Diversity Not Division organised the peaceful protest.

They said: “Recent years have seen an alarming growth of racism and hatred on social media and to some extent on the streets.

“Elements on the Far Right have attempted to exploit fears and frustrations during the pandemic lockdowns to spread misinformation and build support.

“Le Chéile has been formed to combat this dangerous development. It has brought together a wide range of different organisations and individuals from across the spectrum of progressive civil society.

“We are not willing to cede the streets to the Far Right and are therefore calling this Rally for unity.

“We are calling on activists and progressive groups across the political spectrum to come together to celebrate diversity and take a stand against the toxic rhetoric of the Far Right.”

Daithi Doolan attended the protest with fellow Sinn Fein party members Lynn Boylan and Louise O’Reilly, he said: “Diversity not division. At today’s rally against racism and the far right. We are the many. They are the few.

“And we’re standing together. For a diverse, anti racist, anti fascist Ireland.”

Other attendees included Brid Smith TD (People Before Profit), Gary Gannon TD (Social Democrats) and Lord Mayor Hazel Chu.

