Activate Siri and set it up for the first time on iPhone

We are going with an important tutorial for those users who have purchased an iPhone for the first time and want to activate Siri. Or on the contrary, if you evaded the initial configuration steps, we will help you configure it for the first time on the iPhone. Why is it necessary to have Siri on the iPhone? A main reason is to have a voice interaction with the device and have information without having to touch the iPhone itself. Siri has been talked about in iOS 15, so you will like to see the changes that exist between one version and another.

Activate Siri, why do it?

I have been able to have iOS since versions prior to the existence of Siri. The trailer featured in Tim Cook’s first Keynote (when Siri came out) was brutal and promised to be a very predictable future. It was, although Siri has lagged a bit behind compared to other assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Apple has presented different advances over time, it is worth having it and being able to have the fact of noticing if it has improved or not.

Picking up the point of iOS 15, Apple promised that it will no longer need to connect to the internet or servers for the simplest requests. You can activate the dark mode, set an alarm, read notifications, etc, faster. You can see a sample below.

Another advantage is that Siri is not recording every request or conversation you have. Apple cannot access any information that you have requested or anyone else, it is a privacy guarantee that is proven. Therefore, the use of Apple’s virtual assistant is safe and a benefit that you will not be able to feel being with a mobile from another company with Android.

Finally, you can use Siri to perform quick searches, math operations, and any questions that arise at the moment. If you have not tried, it is a matter of asking the right thing and you will see that Siri is not such a bad assistant. And bad, because you can now customize Siri’s voice in male or female.

Activate Siri for the first time

Within the first configuration menu that you will see on your iPhone, you will be asked if you want to choose the quick configuration options or do it yourself. It is best to choose to do it step by step. Later you can activate Siri and also activate a function that is very useful such as “Hey Siri”.