Acciona Energía blows a fuse

The Acciona OPV has blown a fuse. On Thursday it announced an indicative price range for the unbundling of its wind and solar unit. At the midpoint and including debt, the business is valued at 12,400 million. It is about 2 billion less than that proposed by the advisers of the operation, such as Citi, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

The liquidation of green energy securities since January is one of the reasons for the discount, as well as the continuity of control by the Entrecanales family. Assuming that the 2020 EBITDA of 859 million grows 13% this year, Acciona Energía would be valued at around 13 times future EBITDA, below its peers EDP Renováveis ​​and Orsted, which trade at an average of 16 times.

However, like its rivals, Acciona has an impressive track record and ambitious plans to almost double its capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2025. This may lead to increased power in the long term.