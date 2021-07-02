access developer options instantly with this simple app

QuickRoute is an application that saves time in accessing the developer options: the app allows you to add a shortcut to the phone’s quick settings. Not only that: it also allows you to incorporate any of the installed applications. So they can be launched with a simple gesture.

Developer options is a hidden Android menu that offers advanced settings. It is not difficult to access these options once they are activated, but Yes, it involves different steps, especially according to which mobile brands. Access the settings, search in advanced functions, display all the options and find the developer ones; a process for which there is a new shortcut: QuickRoute.

Developer options in quick settings

QuickRoute is a simple application that saves a lot of time if you are one of those who is constantly entering the developer options: once installed just add the shortcut in your quick settings. In this way, you will have the advanced development menu at your fingertips without having to dive into the Android settings.

The app we are talking about is recently created and does not need any configuration: once installed you already have the direct access in your quick settings. Yes indeed, you have to move it to the assets area:

Display your Android’s quick settings, those buttons found in the notification area (pull the top of the screen down).

Click on the editor icon (usually a pencil) to add a new shortcut.

Locate the one created by QuickRoute: it’s called “ Developers options “.

“. Hold down on the access and drag it to the position you want.

Once chosen as a favorite you will have access to the developer options in a second: Display the quick settings and click on “Developers options”. Of course, you must first activate the development menu, otherwise you will not be able to access it (because it will not be active).

QuickRoute also allows you to add the activities of the apps as a quick access

As an addition, QuickRoute allows you to incorporate the actions of the apps in the shortcuts. Open the QuickRoute app, click on “Add” (or on the “+” above), choose the applications you want in the shortcuts and their activities. Then you must add them to your favorite position in the menu, as you did with ” Developers options “.

QuickRoute is a free app, it has no ads, does not have strange permissions and does not offer in-app purchases. You can download it from Google Play.