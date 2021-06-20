A video game concept created by Artificial Intelligence

Will any system that uses Artificial Intelligence be able to write a book in the future? And create other machines? And design a video game?

We have already seen that creating other machines will be possible, and there are also systems that paint pictures. Today I will talk about the topic of creating a video game.

There is an AI that has already designed its first video game, Candy Shop Slaughter, and it can be quite successful in mobile games.

The game was created by Fractl, and the GPT-3 AI generated text and characters and designed the gameplay. They comment on GameBeat that Fractl used GPT-3 to create a hero character, bosses for battle, and friends to meet along the way in story and arcade modes in Candy Shop Slaughter.

Once created, 1,000 player surveys were done to find out if they would be willing to play it, and the result was very positive, 77% say they would like to play, and more than 60% would pay for it.

The AI ​​created the main character, Freddy Skittle, and his best friend Ted. In story mode, the game uses a karma system in which players can accumulate experience points for all the good deeds they perform along the way and lose experience points when they make bad decisions. In arcade mode, Candy Shop Slaughter becomes a classic 3D fighting game, with lots of puns and jokes. In this case, players start by creating characters from a template and have the opportunity to unlock new costumes and weapons as they play.

The AI ​​also imagined 12 characters, bosses, and companions. Each character uses different weapons, including enemy bosses.

Still, there is still a long way to go before an AI can become an important part of the creative process of a video game. Humans have to design many aspects of this AI, which today can be a much more integrated piece of content generation and part of the creative process.