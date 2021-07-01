A video game allows you to go back to the beginning of social networks

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

“Emily is away” is a curious video game available on the Steam platform, whose first installment appeared in 2015 as a visual novel that allowed it to be read for free, providing an experience that allowed one to dive into the retro and travel to the recent past of the beginnings of social networks.

“Emily is away” allows you to interact with a social network that emulates the 2008 Facebook

For it emulated the AOL instant messaging tool (America On Line) and encouraged to start a relationship in that complicated stage of transition between the institute and the university. As a conversational adventure, it facilitated different dialogue options that had to be typed manually, in the midst of a retro design that struggled to revive that first five years of the 21st century when social networks began to take their first steps.

His third installment, «Emily is away <3«, Moves the player to Facebook of the year 2008, further expanding the characters involved and achieving an impressive recreation of the look and user interface of thirteen years ago in his« Facenook », in a development that has taken Seeley three years of extensive documentation work, through 2008 Facebook screenshots, from which to recreate both “his” Facenook and “his” YouToob, where the action takes place.

Although initially Kyle Seeley, the creator of “Emily is away”, did not plan to continue the game, it did not take long to discover the great acceptance of it, so in 2017 he presented “Emily is away too”, a play on words with the English pronunciation of the number two and the word “also”). This time the game was more complex, adding other characters and icons and allowing you to experience the pressure of having several conversations at the same time with different interlocutors.

Who feels nostalgic for those primitive internet moments or who, by age, was still too young to have handled social networks in 2008 has in “Emily is away” and its continuations a vehicle for nostalgia or the discovery of the retro aesthetic (starting with the resolution of the image) of online platforms today so everyday that it can be difficult to assimilate that they have changed so much in such a short time.

