A tool to get advanced statistics from LinkedIn

LinkedIn is one of the digital spaces for communication between labor networks. For this reason, those who dedicate themselves fully to exploiting the possibilities offered by having a presence in that network could be interested in this new tool.

This is Inlytics, a complete web analytics panel for LinkedIn, which among its plans offers a free alternative.

LinkedIn statistics in a unified dashboard

The design of this tool, according to its creators, was inspired by the needs of organizations, influencers, and common LinkedIn users.

Through their own survey, they detected that the statistics provided by LinkedIn do not meet the needs of the more complex strategy approach, they do not allow analyzing more than one account at the same time or comparing it with other references in their respective fields.

Likewise, the absence of a historical statistics file and the lack of an option to export reports of these data are pointed out as weaknesses.

Inlytics meets these needs, which target specific niches: recruiters seeking greater visibility on LinkedIn to attract potential candidates, individuals seeking greater influence on this network, businesses and organizations that require the use of more than one account or agencies. , fully dedicated to more specific strategies.

General information panel of the content analyzed by Inlytics, with heat map

This panel unifies the statistics that LinkedIn provides in a dispersed way throughout its platform, reducing the time it takes to perform the tasks related to the collection and analysis of this data.

The reports issued by Inlytics help to evaluate the metrics of the profiles through data that provides a better explained context, which contributes to improve the performance of shared content.

Although, there are other tools that also offer a solution for this type of work, from Inlytics they assure which are the only alternative in the industry that offers a permanently free plan, which limits access to some advanced analytics functions and reduces the number of publications it allows to schedule to three. Despite that, the tools provided are enough to start analyzing content on this platform without an initial budget.

For individual users who need more detailed statistics, companies, organizations or recruiters who need in addition to detailed information, to control more than one account, several payment plans are available.

To start using Inlytics it is required, in addition to registering on its platform, to have its Chrome extension installed in the browser, which is responsible for maintaining LinkedIn accounts connected to the platform and thus, effectively proceed with its analysis.

If you want to test how this tool works or learn more information, you can find it in the Inlytics website.