A second ‘exploit’ and a war of ‘hackers’, behind the mass erasure of WD hard drives

Last Monday we had breakfast with the news that some users were suffering from a strange problem whereby when they wanted to access their WD My Book Live hard drives (from 2015) they found that they were completely formatted, empty, with absolutely nothing of the kind. that they had kept in plain sight. A serious problem if they only had that backup copy and that can cause irreparable consequences. Well, when the echoes of that problem, which Western Digital itself has recognized and, hopefully, is remedying, have just reached the media the discovery of a second exploit that could have helped hackers to consummate their attacks and do them in a much faster and easier way. So much so that the security measures provided did not work to prevent massive deletions. No password or anything As we said, the attack consisted of accessing the hard drive and telling it to start a factory reset process, which erases all the saved content. Now, to get to that last command, it is necessary to know the password defined by the user to complete the whole process. Well, that’s exactly where that second security flaw appeared by blindly obeying the hard drive without requesting that password. The worst of the case is that this password was present within the WD Mi Book Live software but the company “deactivated it at some point”, so it was useless to have it configured. Now, once the days go by, it will be time to check to what extent the manufacturer may have some kind of responsibility in a device that, apart from these bulk errors, had not been updated since 2015, so any subsequent vulnerability it was never completely closed. A war between hackers The theories about what happened to these hard drives are beginning to reach suspense movie overtones as some media, based on reports from security companies, have begun to theorize about the possibility that everything that happened was caused by a confrontation between cybercriminals who, knowing about the exploits, tried to kill their opponents by accessing their devices to erase them. The problem is that in the middle, as collateral victims, there have been many users of these storage systems. If you have one of these hard drives, and while Western Digital does not update them, it is advisable to have them turned off or, at least offline, without any internet connection. Only then can you preserve everything you have in them (for now).