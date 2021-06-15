A new foldable DJI drone is leaked that would be the cheapest in the Mini range

DJI has become one of the most important companies in the market for drones aimed at the general public, with some really interesting ranges such as the Mini, which arrived a couple of years ago now, lowering prices a little more but without giving up good performance. And proof of this is that with each new release, the Chinese always manage to make all the headlines.

Today’s is not an official announcement, and it is quite surprising if we check the evidence that has appeared around a device that It could be in the cheaper range, even below that celebrated DJI Mavic Mini. It is an SE version of which, as we tell you, there is graphic evidence of an upcoming arrival in US establishments (for now).

The cheapest in the range

This DJI Mini SE would be nothing other than a slightly cropped version of the DJI Mini, foldable, and that could place its price below $ 300. Specifically, 299, that is, about 245 euros to change. In addition, they have already been seen in some shelves of large cardboard distribution centers with information and, right next to it, the recommended price (Wallmart in this case).

DJI Mini SE. DJI

At the moment, the specifications of this drone have not transcended and data has not arrived on when the first units will be sent to the main North American distribution chains, so we will still have to wait. Of course, everything points to the camera will not reach the 4K quality of its older brother and that it will stay in an intermediate range, closer to 2.7K (12MP). A significant loss of resolution that will be offset by a price reduction more than enough to justify your purchase.

The scope could be another of the aspects in which we see a small cut, and this DJI Mavic Mini SE would stay in the 2.5 mile maximum distance, that is, about 4 kilometers and, in addition, it will not have Ocusync support. It is obvious that for that price we could not have all the advantages of the superior model, so this device could serve as the perfect gateway for all those who want to start in this exciting world of drones. At the moment There is no official data although after the appearance of this leak, do not doubt that DJI could go out to the media to close any doubts about this ingenious move.

>