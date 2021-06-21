A messaging feature briefly appears in the Clubhouse app

In previous days, and sporadically, some users have had a brief access to a new function in Clubhouse called Backchannel. As they have been able to verify during the short availability, it is a text-based messaging function, which was also in a very early stage of development.

This appearance on the devices in some users has triggered their interest in sharing it through Twitter, some of whom have also had some time to take and share screenshots.



Wow looks like accidental update of @Club House enabled in app backchannel & switch of side bar & full experience. Seems it’s rolled back now but from what I saw it was beautiful !! On stage> move to hallway> hit arrow> back channel popped up! @jowyang @GaryLHenderson pic.twitter.com/5bJfVlg7t5 – Brian Fanzo 🧢 Keynote Speaker $ ADHD (@iSocialFanz) June 18, 2021

On Backchannel there is no absolute mention in the release notes. The publication The Verge wanted to know more about it, receiving the following response from the platform itself:

“Clubhouse regularly scans and tests potential features. These functions sometimes become part of the application, sometimes they don’t. We do not comment on the potential features.

Without being clear, it may be possible that Clubhouse may be working on a new text-based messaging feature, perhaps to complement its usual live audio features, and to avoid lagging behind the competition, which is quite tight with features. and capabilities that Clubhouse currently lacks, despite being the one that has brought the function of live audio rooms to the scene.

Either way, The name that the new function has received is also striking, if it will eventually become another function of the platform. From Clubhouse they leave the unknown open for the moment, and for now it will be all speculation until it can ever become a reality or not.

The truth is that Facebook itself already has its Live Audio available, in the United States for the moment, also having text chat functions with the possibility of sending reactions.

Be that as it may, it is interesting how Clubhouse may intend to complement its capabilities with functions that are already part of the competition as standard, with the idea of ​​not being left behind, so it is likely that sooner or later we can have access to other functions, otherwise, it would lag behind the competition.

Recall that Clubhouse was quite delayed with the arrival of the Android app, while Twitter Space, for example, arrived on Android long before, or even now Facebook’s Live Audio is already allowing access (not creation) of rooms from Android.

In summary, we are still facing a case in which Clubhouse is putting the batteries at once.