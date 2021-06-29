A judge prevents Facebook from getting rid of Instagram and WhatsApp

The controversy over whether Facebook exercises a monopoly or not by being the owner of both Facebook and Instagram and WhatsApp ended.

Until now, there was a legal claim from the Federal Trade Commission of the United States that wanted to sanction Facebook and force the company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, but this claim has finally been dismissed in Federal Court.

The lawsuit was filed in December 2020, accusing Facebook of buying companies to eliminate competition. Remember that Facebook bought Instagram for a billion dollars in 2012 and WhatsApp for 19 billion in 2014.

In addition to this motive, he was also accused of changing his practices and policies to shut down the APIs that competitors relied on.

The FTC asked Facebook to separate from Instagram and WhatsApp to “restore the competition that would exist,” although when Facebook wanted to buy them, no one objected at the time.

The sentence that saves Facebook

On Monday, District Judge James Boasberg dismissed the FTC’s complaint because he did not have sufficient evidence to show that Facebook exercised a monopoly.

The FTC has not alleged enough facts to plausibly establish a necessary element of all of its claims, that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for personal social media services.

It is true that the FTC filed several specific cases in which Facebook may have violated federal antitrust laws, but all the alleged cases brought by the FTC took place in 2013. Those events said that “Facebook was about to violate the laws », But eight years have passed and Facebook has not.

Although the FTC’s complaint has been dismissed, the court has allowed the case to remain active, and the FTC has 30 days to file a response if it chooses.

The fight against monopoly in the United States

The House Antitrust Subcommittee last week introduced a package of antitrust bills targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google as part of efforts to reform the way big tech companies are regulated.

They want Big Tech to not have so much power over the economy, that they can’t pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, or raise consumer prices and put people out of work. It is possible that this law is approved, yes that the green light is given so that large companies are divided into smaller ones.