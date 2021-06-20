A graphene chamber that can save lives

Graphene is a material that has been used for a long time in different fields: in the development of neural implants, creation of circuits to provide unlimited energy, sensors that facilitate the detection of spoiled food, etc.

The latest to come up with this material has come from the hands of scientists from the University of California at Berkeley (UC Berkeley) who have used it as a basis to create an advanced sensor capable of obtaining images of the electrical signals of cells and tissues living in time real, finally obtaining a kind of graphene chamber.

Subsequently, the team proceeded to use it on a heart that beats in action to record its electrical activity, also taking into consideration the use of this device to explore new sensing capabilities in the brain.

Already in the past there had been a collaboration between scientists from this university and chemists from Stanford University to carry out studies on how graphene could allow the creation of advanced medical sensors.

To do this, they consulted previous research in which it was possible to verify how an electric field could affect the way that a graphene sheet carried out the projection or collection of light. In order to verify this point, the team took the beating heart of a chicken embryo and placed a 1 cm2 layer of graphene on it.

However, the applied technique had to be adjusted to get a clearer reading of the process. To do this, they proceeded to amplify it with the inclusion of a fine waveguide below generated by an input laser light that takes the shape of a prism and makes the light bounce 100 times and then exit the device.

Thanks to these adjustments, the team was able to see heart cells barely 10 microns in diameter in real time, as well as produce an optical image of the electric fields generated by their beats, even when they were very weak.

Although electrodes and chemical dyes can be useful to measure the electrical activity of cells, their scope is limited compared to graphene, whose laminate can cover an entire area of ​​tissue when measuring its voltage.

In the future, the team hopes to combine these detection techniques in order to simultaneously obtain a record of the cells, as well as images of the stained tissues.