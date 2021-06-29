A giant wheel for cats to exercise, seen at MWC 21

If you want your cat to run several meters a day, to leave the sofa and get in shape in no time, take a look at this solution that comes from Korea.

It’s about the B612 Cat Planet, from The Little Cat company, a giant wheel that I have seen at MWC 21, and that allows an LED light to be displayed inside a rotating wheel so that the cat chases it relentlessly.

I explain the idea to you in detail in this video:

As you can see, its operation is interesting. From the mobile we tell it where we want the LED light to appear. If we put it too high, the kitten will have to run more to reach it, if we put it lower, it will be just a walk. The light in question can change color, also from the mobile phone, and reports are generated at all times indicating the distance traveled.

In the app we can register the name of the pet, its date of birth and its BCS (Body Condition Score), and connect via Bluetooth to the wheel that we will have installed at home. The width of the wheel is 300mm, so there is no danger of the jack falling off while exercising. The total diameter of the wheel is 1.23 meters, and the height of the device, including the foot, is 1.3 meters.

About the materials, they use high quality nylon. There are three layers, all of them with materials that ensure that they do not harm the health of the cat or humans. They have also taken care of the noise, and have reduced it to the maximum so that it is not an inconvenience.

They told me at the stand that they have not yet entered Europe, but they are about to do so. At the moment they sell it for 1800 dollars in several countries, so if you are interested, it is better to save and leave space at home.