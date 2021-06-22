A four-day working week in Ireland: What it means for your wages, when does it start and work/life balance

A new trial program to test out the effectiveness of a four-day working week is being launched today.

The programme, which is set to last for six months, is being organised by the group, Four Day Week Ireland.

The group claims a four-day working week can lead to a better work/life balance for employees but also has benefits for employers with higher productivity recorded in a number of instances.

Workers wages won’t be affected in any way while working in a four day week.

Businesses that want to take part in the six-month trial will receive training and other supports to make sure they get the most out of the four-day week.

The trial’s success will be monitored by the Government to see if it’s a success. They will issue a call for funding and research to assess the economic, environmental and social impact of a four-day working week.

“The launch of the four-day week pilot programme represents an exciting moment of change for employers and employees, and it’s up to the business community now to show that they are willing to lead and support this change for the better,” Joe O’Connor, Chairperson of Four Day Week Ireland, told RTE.

The program is set to begin in January next year with trade unions saying a number of businesses across the country have already signed up for the initiative.

The Global Four Day Week Group has already seen the UK, US, New Zealand sign up for the program.

A number of countries such as Spain and Scotland have already begun trialling four-day working weeks.