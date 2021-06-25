A fiber optic monitoring system for 5G networks is patented in Spain

With the deployment of 5G networks, there are new needs to keep telecommunications in optimal condition.

The Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), in conjunction with the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), patented a remote monitoring system and method for multicore optical fibers, which could be applied in future deployments of 5G networks, as an instrument to optimize energy consumption, without compromising the ability to transmit data.

Power and temperature control in 5G networks

The approach of this alternative is based on the high flow of data that by nature is concentrated in future 5G networks, it suggests the eventual need for a high capacity infrastructure such as fiber optics to transmit those signals from a central point to different nodes, such as a remote antenna.

In that context, the patent Registered by the UC3M and the UPV, it presents the “system and method for monitoring remote power and the increase in temperature associated with fiber optic networks with spatial multiplexing through the use of semi-reflective fiber mirrors”.

Described in simpler words, the presented system is capable of supplying light, through the fiber optic infrastructure, a switch mechanism for the antennas. Although in any case, a system with these characteristics depends on some method that allows monitoring the adequate delivery of energy, identifying leaks, losses or other types of interruption based on a scale of signal levels, this system can also be integrated into the system itself. communication channel, with minimal insertion losses and monitoring in a control channel different from that of energy delivery. According to the researchers, no commercial alternative offers such a complete solution so far.

“What we are going to achieve is a parallel system to monitor at all times what energy needs that node has. That is, if there is no user in the cell, which is the physical area where there is coverage with a specific antenna, we will take care of turning it off so that it is not consuming “, Carmen Vázquez, professor in the Department of Electronic Technology, commented in a Article recently published by UC3M.

Through the reception of a single optical signal, the patented system is also capable of observing temperature variations in the core of the fiber, controlling the distribution of energy through optical channels at various points in the network and the status of the channel. communication used within the fiber. “If a lot of energy is sent, it can happen that the temperature inside the fiber increases and, therefore, it can be damaged. This system allows us to know what energy we are sending and to make sure that the infrastructure we are using to send that energy is still in good condition and we are not damaging it “Vazquez added.

The research report developed around this advance was recently published in Journal of Lightwave Technology.