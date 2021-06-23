A detail in the multi-device support of WhatsApp disappoints users

They had the opportunity to make a big change, but WhatsApp it disappointed its users again. Multi-device support reached the beta version of the instant messaging service. The WABetaInfo portal accessed the new function and revealed all those details that the community now denies for not meeting their expectations.

Multi-device support allows users to WhatsApp link the account in up to four devices at the same time without having to have an Internet connection on the smartphone, as currently happens when you use -for example- WhatsApp Web. At least it is a great relief to know that you will be able to stay on your PC if you run out of battery or data on your mobile.

Details of cross-device support in beta version (WABetaInfo)

Now, the detail that users question is that the multi-device support of WhatsApp It will only allow the use of one smartphone at a time, according to the notes of the latest beta available. This means that the support works so that you have your account open on one smartphone and three computers, but not on two smartphones.

The version available in WhatsApp -according to WABetaInfo- specifies that the support for using the account on several devices at the same time is limited to web, desktop and Portal versions, with a maximum of four additional devices and a smartphone at the same time.

WHATSAPP | Possible changes

Keep in mind that the beta version of WhatsApp It is used to test the functions of the multi-device support, so there would be changes in the official publication of the service. It remains to be seen if the company makes it possible for us to have two smartphones with the same account. The decision may be for security reasons, but it is yet to be discovered.

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, CEO of Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively, estimated that multi-device support would arrive in August 2021. It will be a matter of waiting.

