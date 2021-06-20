A bike that balances itself

There is no doubt that electric bicycles have become a very popular means of transport today, and a wide variety of models and specifications can be found on the market.

However, all of them require the person to assemble their structure to be able to drive it along a certain section or route. That’s where Zhi Hui Jun, a talented Chinese engineer has gone beyond the traditional concept of driving electric bicycles, devising a model that does not need to be driven with the person on board.

It is an electric bicycle with the ability to stay in balance and drive autonomously around the city. It should be noted that this is not a model of an electric bicycle in the launch stage, but a prototype, since as can be seen in its structure, its electric motors are exposed along with the electronic system.

And although, at first glance, its appearance is not showy, seeing it in action is captivating, taking into account that it is a means of transport that until now had not been seen in motion without anyone to drive it.

How do you balance this electric bike and ride on its own with no one on board? The answer is in a perpendicular metal wheel installed in the structure of the bicycle that acts by changing the direction of its rotation, thereby helping to counteract the action of falling to the side that it may have when trying to advance.

All this is also possible thanks to the action exerted by a set of accelerometers and gyros that detect the subtle variations in the movement of the bicycle.

Also, Zhi Hui Jun integrated into the autonomous electric bicycle a RGB depth sensing camera along with a LIDAR sensor, which will allow it not only to be able to drive itself but also to avoid obstacles, thereby facilitating its passage through traffic in an intelligent way.

Initially, this bike could be put into service for the delivery of packages, which would favor not only delivery times, but also the reduction of emissions.