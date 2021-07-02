9 out of 10 health apps collect personal data improperly

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After analyzing more than 20,000 mobile apps related to health, all available in the Google Store, an investigation has concluded that 9 out of 10 collect user data that has nothing to do with health issues. The study has been published in the British Medical Journal and its authors are researchers at the Macquarie University Cybersecurity Center.

A third of these apps do not provide any information on the Google Play Store about what user data they are collecting

All the analyzed applications ask the user for private information related to their health: steps taken, calories consumed, heart rate, symptoms and ailments or frequency of menstruation. So far everything is more or less logical, but up to 88% of these applications, the conclusions of the study ensure, also includes information that allows you to track mobile activity of the user. These data obtained include, for example, device cookies.

Likewise, 28% of these health applications do not provide any type of information on the Google Play Store about what data they are collecting. This practice violates the terms of use of said platform, but despite that, Google has not withdrawn them.

The research concludes that two thirds of these apps collect user data that is then used to send them personalized advertising. A third of them ask the user for their email address. And, around a quarter of those 20,000 applications, could identify the telephone tower from which the mobile has been connected, thus allowing set user location.

Despite everything, only 4% of these apps transmit that information, usually name and location, to a third party. In addition, the researchers found that only 1.3% of the users of these apps expressed their privacy concern in the Google Play reviews section.

The study invites the European Union to go further with its General Data Protection Regulation regarding the transparency of apps. The researchers call for specific measures to guarantee the active consent of consumers in the use of your data.

